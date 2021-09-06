Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 29,795 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Navellier & Associates Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,317 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 29,795 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.1% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $233.10.

Shares of FTNT stock traded up $6.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $320.19. The stock had a trading volume of 707,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a PE ratio of 103.29, a PEG ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 1.12. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $321.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.34 and its 200 day moving average is $228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total value of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at $307,914. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,978.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock valued at $15,046,015 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

