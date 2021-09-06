Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)

Inspired Energy (LON:INSE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:INSE traded down GBX 0.60 ($0.01) on Thursday, hitting GBX 19.20 ($0.25). The company had a trading volume of 118,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,099. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.09. Inspired Energy has a 52-week low of GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and a 52-week high of GBX 22 ($0.29). The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 19.93 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 18.05. The company has a market cap of £186.97 million and a PE ratio of -21.33.

In related news, insider Sangita Shah acquired 128,205 shares of Inspired Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share, for a total transaction of £24,358.95 ($31,825.12).

Inspired Energy PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy consultancy, procurement, and management services to corporate energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers procurement, bureau, on-site generation, monitoring and targeting, site operation management, technology and software, legislative compliance, and energy, water, and sustainability assurance and optimization services, as well as environmental, social, and governance disclosure services.

