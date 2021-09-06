Regal Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 20,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,654,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

TIP opened at $128.62 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.99 and a 200-day moving average of $127.39. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $123.51 and a 1-year high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

