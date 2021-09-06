Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC trimmed its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 12.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 295 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,301,728.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 50,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.17, for a total transaction of $6,812,481.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,995 shares of company stock worth $14,215,774. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $152.00 price target (up from $140.00) on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.91.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $134.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $180.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $98.94 and a fifty-two week high of $135.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

