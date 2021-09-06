Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) Stake Lifted by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,631 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $5,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,725 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 127,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands in the first quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,808,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,906,000 after buying an additional 79,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

SWBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $24.00 to $30.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Wesson Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith & Wesson Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.10.

Shares of SWBI traded up $0.36 on Monday, reaching $22.45. 2,029,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,721. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $39.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.67.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.31. Smith & Wesson Brands had a return on equity of 88.85% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $274.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.06%.

In related news, insider Deana L. Mcpherson sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $127,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry M. Monheit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $322,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,636 shares of company stock worth $772,731 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Smith & Wesson Brands

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.