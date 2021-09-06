Navellier & Associates Inc Sells 238 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Navellier & Associates Inc cut its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ubiquiti during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. 6.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.31, for a total transaction of $521,627.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UI traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $331.55. 1,496 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,989. Ubiquiti Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.75 and a fifty-two week high of $401.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $309.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.70.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $477.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.55 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.97% and a negative return on equity of 277.26%. Ubiquiti’s revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 16.36%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ubiquiti from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. Its products include AmpliFi home Wi-Fi, UniFi wireless, VoIP, routing and switching, legacy, LED lighting, cameras, airFiber antenna, airFiber radios, and solar charge controller. The company was founded by Robert J. Pera in October 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

