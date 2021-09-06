Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Model N has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.20.

MODN traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,689. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -45.40 and a beta of 0.96. Model N has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.04.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimberly Decarlis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.18, for a total value of $32,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,382.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 3,337 shares of Model N stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total transaction of $110,454.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,367 shares of company stock worth $936,894 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,695 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

