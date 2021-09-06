Navellier & Associates Inc Has $4.09 Million Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,499 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in YETI were worth $4,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at about $2,135,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in YETI by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of YETI by 69.5% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on YETI. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised YETI from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of YETI from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.21.

YETI stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.47. The company had a trading volume of 539,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,310,035. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.61 and a 200 day moving average of $86.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 44.26, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 2.63. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.09 and a one year high of $105.62.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. YETI had a return on equity of 66.59% and a net margin of 15.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.81, for a total transaction of $305,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,908.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.34, for a total value of $2,308,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,783 shares of company stock worth $4,490,141. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

