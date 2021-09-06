Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 60,838 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,838 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for 3.5% of Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.13% of Activision Blizzard worth $94,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,361,000 after buying an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,489,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,539,000 after purchasing an additional 43,957 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.24 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.18. 5,606,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,305,213. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.72. The company has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

