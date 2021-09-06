Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel trimmed its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,168 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 3.2% of Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $48,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fusion Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. MRJ Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 20 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,118,206. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,600.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $3,478.05 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,461.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,319.57. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,871.00 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a P/E ratio of 60.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

