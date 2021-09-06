Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by NTV Asset Management LLC

NTV Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 11,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $162.87 on Monday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

