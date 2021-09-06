Numeraire 1-Day Volume Tops $29.83 Million (NMR)

Numeraire (CURRENCY:NMR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Numeraire coin can currently be purchased for about $49.77 or 0.00096514 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $507.60 million and $29.83 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Numeraire has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00069557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003176 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00016618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.04 or 0.00147453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00048191 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.95 or 0.00798795 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire (NMR) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,971,586 coins and its circulating supply is 10,198,144 coins. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Numeraire’s official message board is forum.numer.ai . The Reddit community for Numeraire is /r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Numeraire’s official website is numer.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.” Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”. In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists. White paper Forum “

Numeraire Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Numeraire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

