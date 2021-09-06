Expanse (EXP) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,429.00

Expanse (CURRENCY:EXP) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. One Expanse coin can now be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Expanse has traded up 32.8% against the US dollar. Expanse has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $8,429.00 worth of Expanse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,571.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.67 or 0.07627613 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00432996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $783.71 or 0.01519667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.77 or 0.00143038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $310.99 or 0.00603018 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $295.68 or 0.00573332 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $195.84 or 0.00379743 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005856 BTC.

Expanse Coin Profile

Expanse (EXP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2015. Expanse’s total supply is 22,845,437 coins and its circulating supply is 18,805,100 coins. Expanse’s official website is www.expanse.tech . Expanse’s official Twitter account is @ExpanseOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Expanse’s official message board is forum.expanse.tech . The Reddit community for Expanse is /r/expanseofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Expanse is a decentralized cryptographic information, application, and contract platform. It is among the first of such to be fairly distributed, democratically controlled, and community managed. Through the use of smart contracts and decentralized blockchain technology, it is run not by any one individual or group, but by the users of Expanse itself. The project is organized, managed, and operated through a decentralized organization leveraging direct influence over the platform and its future to those that matter most: our community. New features, integration, and core modifications of the expanse platform and organization can be nominated, voted on, and implemented according to the collective opinion. “

Buying and Selling Expanse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Expanse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Expanse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Expanse using one of the exchanges listed above.

