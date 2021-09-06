Mina Trading Up 51.4% Over Last 7 Days (MINA)

Mina (CURRENCY:MINA) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Mina has a market cap of $893.49 million and $124.43 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mina coin can currently be bought for about $4.28 or 0.00008293 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Mina has traded 51.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mina alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001938 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.18 or 0.00066276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.43 or 0.00154022 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $111.02 or 0.00215267 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.47 or 0.07233600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,635.70 or 1.00124662 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $497.87 or 0.00965402 BTC.

About Mina

Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 208,914,661 coins. Mina’s official Twitter account is @MinaProtocol

Mina Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MINAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Mina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.