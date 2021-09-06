Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $336.43.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PH. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NYSE:PH traded down $4.97 on Monday, hitting $289.91. The stock had a trading volume of 770,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,236. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $301.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.44. Parker-Hannifin has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 255.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

