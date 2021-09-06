Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.06.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OC. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Owens Corning by 51.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 83.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OC traded down $1.25 on Monday, reaching $95.40. 471,921 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,647. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $63.03 and a 12 month high of $109.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $95.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.40.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

