Level Four Financial LLC Sells 659 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Level Four Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,425 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Level Four Financial LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in PayPal by 566.7% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 218.4% during the second quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in PayPal by 90.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PYPL opened at $289.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.74 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.63 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $286.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 target price (up previously from $310.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.74.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total value of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.81, for a total value of $2,768,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,031,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,314 shares of company stock valued at $14,141,623. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

