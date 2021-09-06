26,805 Shares in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Acquired by Level Four Financial LLC

Level Four Financial LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,805 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,174,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 381.9% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,251,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,184,000 after buying an additional 2,577,118 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,115,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,049,000 after buying an additional 2,172,683 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 15,197,135.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,127,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,956,000 after buying an additional 2,127,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $19.71 on Monday. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $10.60 and a one year high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.24. Regions Financial had a net margin of 38.28% and a return on equity of 15.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RF shares. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.29 target price on the stock. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.29 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.04.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

