Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 198.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,726 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 216.6% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,357,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $524,739,000 after purchasing an additional 11,190,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of CSX by 196.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,337,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $363,720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,514,629 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of CSX by 217.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 9,327,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,222,000 after purchasing an additional 6,387,058 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CSX by 177.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,910,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $221,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,421,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 13,724.6% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,027,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,688 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.00 on Monday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $24.71 and a 12 month high of $34.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.88. The firm has a market cap of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total value of $2,611,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,000 shares of company stock worth $4,264,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.