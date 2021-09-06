Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $4.29 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSMD) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,183 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 27.5% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $69.41. 4,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,419. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.30. Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $49.29 and a 12 month high of $70.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%.

