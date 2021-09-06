Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBML) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 29,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 154,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 93,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 32,575 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:IBML remained flat at $$26.05 on Monday. 13,642 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.12. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $25.83.

