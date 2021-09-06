Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 22.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 38,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $8,061,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 611.3% in the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after buying an additional 19,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7,515.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 8,041 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VIOV traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.99. 584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,345. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.40. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $101.29 and a 52-week high of $191.52.

