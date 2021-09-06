Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 8,009 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $19,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIS. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $199.57. The company had a trading volume of 968 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,919. The company has a 50 day moving average of $197.26 and a 200 day moving average of $194.03. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $139.37 and a 52-week high of $204.05.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

See Also: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.