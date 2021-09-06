Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Tops $0.0017

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 6th. One Ether Zero coin can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Ether Zero has a market cap of $311,366.77 and $8,505.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,936.62 or 0.07621682 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00143709 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 227,785,772 coins and its circulating supply is 185,756,359 coins. Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

