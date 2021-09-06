PARSIQ Hits Market Capitalization of $90.65 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 6th. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $90.65 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PARSIQ coin can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001490 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 8.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.89 or 0.00644508 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000251 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000074 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $653.86 or 0.01265941 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00004087 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Coin Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 117,823,493 coins. The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PRQUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.