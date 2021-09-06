McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.44 Per Share

Brokerages expect that McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.44 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for McDonald’s’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.30. McDonald’s reported earnings of $2.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McDonald’s will report full-year earnings of $8.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.55 to $9.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $9.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.01 to $10.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McDonald’s.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.72.

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after acquiring an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in McDonald’s by 17.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,261 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 4.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,777 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,739 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $238.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,733,799. The stock has a market cap of $178.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.68. McDonald’s has a 12 month low of $202.73 and a 12 month high of $247.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McDonald’s (MCD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.