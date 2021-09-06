Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will report earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Gevo posted earnings per share of ($0.08) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.22). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative net margin of 4,297.25% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 196.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 996,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 660,714 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Gevo by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 48,140 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 37,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.21% of the company’s stock.

Gevo stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,175,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,329,760. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.33. Gevo has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 15.24 and a current ratio of 15.34.

Gevo Company Profile

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

