Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 414 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. decreased its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 718.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total value of $1,790,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $159.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.67 and a fifty-two week high of $163.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $1.06. The business had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

TRV has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. upped their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

