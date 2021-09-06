Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC Acquires 275 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.9% of Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 216.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,656,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,633,000 after buying an additional 7,287,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after buying an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,250,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,729,000 after buying an additional 3,517,672 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,663,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,589,000 after buying an additional 3,448,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $156.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $103.48 and a 1-year high of $157.46.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

