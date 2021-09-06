2,187,330 Shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Purchased by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,187,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,401,000. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. comprises about 2.1% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2,887.5% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AJG traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $145.49. The stock had a trading volume of 1,114,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,766. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $100.32 and a 1 year high of $154.03. The stock has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.11%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.68%.

Several analysts have commented on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment comprises of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

