Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Bp Plc

Bp Plc raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 1,080.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,259 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,206 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $11,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 14,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

OXY traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $25.92. 13,461,719 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,310,211. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $33.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is -1.02%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Stephen I. Chazen bought 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

