Bp Plc Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Bp Plc decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 45,479 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $306.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 678,532. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $269.45. The firm has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $171.18 and a fifty-two week high of $309.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.52.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

