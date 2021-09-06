Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.

Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Okta comprises approximately 3.9% of Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Optimus Prime Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Okta were worth $57,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Okta in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 633.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the second quarter worth $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $1.35 on Monday, reaching $270.40. 2,179,633 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,730,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.13. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.05 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Securities increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.67.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,318 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,841.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total transaction of $756,690.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 177,303 shares of company stock worth $43,613,762 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

