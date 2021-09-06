Bp Plc Sells 14,543 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

Bp Plc lessened its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,543 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Anthem were worth $15,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Anthem by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,037,000 after buying an additional 956,173 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Anthem by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,686,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,553,842,000 after buying an additional 715,968 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 1st quarter valued at $187,713,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 50.9% in the first quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,163,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,720,000 after acquiring an additional 392,594 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Anthem by 108.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 646,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,883,000 after acquiring an additional 335,963 shares during the last quarter. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Anthem stock traded down $4.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $378.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 636,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,165,924. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Anthem, Inc. has a one year low of $244.10 and a one year high of $406.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $371.68. The stock has a market cap of $92.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $33.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.22 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Anthem’s payout ratio is presently 20.11%.

In other news, Director Ryan M. Schneider acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $384.36 per share, with a total value of $499,668.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,873.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Anthem from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Anthem in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $459.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Anthem in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.43.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

