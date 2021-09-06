HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by Bp Plc

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 38.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,490 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,645 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $17,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth about $126,450,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the first quarter worth $98,726,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in HDFC Bank by 110.2% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,273,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HDB traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.64. 1,167,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,429,952. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $84.70. The company has a market cap of $140.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is currently 9.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

