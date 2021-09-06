Bp Plc Buys 11,071 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bp Plc raised its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 62.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,071 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises about 0.9% of Bp Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Bp Plc’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $20,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charter Communications by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 58 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 7,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.94, for a total transaction of $5,548,874.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR traded down $9.68 on Monday, reaching $811.33. 817,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,485. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $149.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $755.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $690.17. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $572.46 and a 52-week high of $825.62.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHTR. Barclays upped their target price on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Charter Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $788.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on Charter Communications from $820.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Charter Communications from $775.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $808.57.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

