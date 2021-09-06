ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Shares Purchased by Value Holdings Management CO. LLC

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ePlus worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in ePlus by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ePlus by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PLUS traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.44. The stock had a trading volume of 614 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,470. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $66.91 and a one year high of $110.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 4,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $400,184.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,197 shares of company stock valued at $831,372 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

PLUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Sidoti raised ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.