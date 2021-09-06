Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Purchases 7,000 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 93,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Cimarex Energy accounts for 1.5% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $6,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of XEC stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.55. The stock had a trading volume of 43,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,207,231. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.47. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of -210.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of Cimarex Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

