CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CSLLY. Citigroup cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,410. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.95. CSL has a 1-year low of $94.05 and a 1-year high of $117.98.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

