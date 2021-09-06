Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

A number of research firms have commented on PSNL. Citigroup lowered their price target on Personalis from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist reduced their target price on Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Personalis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

PSNL stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.43. 12,317 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 742,898. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26. Personalis has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $53.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $996.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 18.51% and a negative net margin of 60.87%. The firm had revenue of $21.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total transaction of $25,047.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $55,077.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 182,503 shares in the company, valued at $4,151,943.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 227,958 shares of company stock worth $5,120,957 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Personalis by 12.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,094,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,585,000 after acquiring an additional 459,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 33.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,195,000 after acquiring an additional 881,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 11.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,818,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,005,000 after acquiring an additional 187,201 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Personalis by 13.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after acquiring an additional 149,560 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

