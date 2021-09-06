Bellevue Asset Management LLC Buys 904 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 106.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FIXD. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $743,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 844.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 124,304 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 73.8% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 131,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,949,000 after purchasing an additional 55,840 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 111,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $333,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,327. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.62 and a 12 month high of $55.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.52.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%.

