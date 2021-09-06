Bellevue Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 35,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth $1,073,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 3,158 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $234.29. 110,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,901,775. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $217.85.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

