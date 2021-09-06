Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Sold by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.64. The company had a trading volume of 389 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,516. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $53.04 and a 12-month high of $77.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.18 and its 200-day moving average is $73.79.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

