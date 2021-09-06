Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Stock Holdings Cut by Bellevue Asset Management LLC

Bellevue Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 59,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 266,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 11,913 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth $98,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 211,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,844,000 after buying an additional 36,998 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,391. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $51.15 and a 1-year high of $51.53.

