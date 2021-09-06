Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Bought by Proem Advisors LLC

Proem Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Marriott International makes up approximately 10.4% of Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in Marriott International by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 49,703.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,032,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,858 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,466,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,169,000 after buying an additional 508,173 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Marriott International by 27.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,677,000 after buying an additional 253,551 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

NASDAQ:MAR traded down $2.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $133.00. 1,354,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,286,839. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.92 and a 1-year high of $159.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a PE ratio of 125.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

