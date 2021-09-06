Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,988 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,103 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Comcast were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter valued at about $507,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 291,115 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $16,599,000 after acquiring an additional 76,740 shares in the last quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 11,046 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 101,942 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 119,854 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $6,834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $61.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

