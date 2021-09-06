Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 66,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in American Tower were worth $17,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in American Tower by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in American Tower by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on AMT. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup downgraded American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $294.00.

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $282.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.87. The company has a market cap of $137.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.89, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $302.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

