Somerville Kurt F Lowers Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,150 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in American Express were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in American Express by 253.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,101 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 12,216.4% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,520 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 13.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in American Express by 251.1% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock traded down $2.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $159.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,503,931. The stock has a market cap of $126.55 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.09.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank lowered shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $173.18 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

