Telemus Capital LLC Sells 1,828 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Telemus Capital LLC cut its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,825,000 after buying an additional 571,710 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,799,000 after buying an additional 1,492,150 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 19.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,492,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,536,000 after buying an additional 2,893,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,113,000 after buying an additional 302,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KO shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,116,092.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $56.73 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $244.60 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.15%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.