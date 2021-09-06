Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Sold by Somerville Kurt F

Somerville Kurt F lowered its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,620 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $2,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORA. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,528,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ruffer LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 73.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

NYSE ORA traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,596. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.85, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.43. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $146.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Ormat Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

